Milo Ventimiglia taught Mandy Moore how to change baby diapers on This Is Us set

Mandy Moore has recalled how Milo Ventimiglia taught her to change baby diapers on the set of This Is Us.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, the actress explained how her co-star demonstrated to her how to care for an infant while they were filming the first season of the popular NBC drama.

"I remember having to lean on Milo so hard, especially in the beginning of the show. He was showing me how to swaddle, how to change diapers. He was incredible!" she gushed, adding that Milo had experience from looking after his nieces and nephews. "This was the first season, and then right before I gave birth to Gus last year, the same thing. We were shooting a scene where I had to change (a baby) and I was thinking, 'I'm about to do this in real life and I have no idea what I'm doing.'"

Mandy and her husband Taylor Goldsmith welcomed a son named August 'Gus' Goldsmith last February.

And the 37-year-old admitted becoming a parent has greatly informed her performance as mother-of-three Rebecca Pearson.

"It's funny because I've been playing a mom on a television show for six years, and I'm like, 'Wait, can we go back to the beginning now because I know what it's like to be a mom!'" she joked.

The sixth and final season of This Is Us premiered last month.