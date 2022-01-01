Rosie O'Donnell apologises to Priyanka Chopra after awkward encounter

Rosie O'Donnell has apologised to Priyanka Chopra following an awkward encounter over the weekend.

On Monday, the TV personality took to TikTok to share how she approached the Quantico actress and her husband Nick Jonas at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, and was left red-faced when she made a rather embarrassing assumption.

"So, I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom,'" she recalled, before adding of her conversation with Priyanka: "'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I go, 'Deepak.' She's like, 'No. And Chopra is a common name.'"

Rosie went on to insist that she genuinely thought Priyanka was related to the author and alternative medicine advocate.

"I felt so embarrassed. Didn't you think that Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra's daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?" she asked. "I had one job and I messed it up."

Later on, Rosie issued a public apology to Priyanka.

"People thought she was rude, and she wasn't rude," Rosie explained. "It was just awkward, you know? I mean, I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one...I'm sure it felt weird to her to begin with.

"I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry. Sometimes I f**k up, I did at Nobu."

Priyanka has not yet responded to Rosie’s TikTok posts.

Her father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.