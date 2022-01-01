Glee star Becca Tobin welcomes first child

Glee star Becca Tobin has welcomed her first child via surrogate.



The 36-year-old actress, who played Kitty Wilde in the musical series, announced the arrival of her son Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin by sharing a photo on Instagram of her entrepreneur husband Zach Martin leaving the hospital with their newborn in a baby carrier.



In the caption, Becca reflected on their fertility struggles and thanked her surrogate for helping them become parents.



"Welcome to the world, Ford," she began. "Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter. It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love."



Becca received congratulations from her former Glee co-stars in the comments, with Lea Michele writing, "Love you Ford!", Kevin McHale posting, "Love you all soooo much, congratulations," and Jenna Ushkowitz commenting, "Congrats you guys" alongside love heart and crying emojis.



Becca and Zach got married in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in December 2016. The ceremony was officiated by fellow Glee star Jane Lynch.