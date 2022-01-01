Aaron Rodgers apologises to Shailene Woodley for Covid-19 vaccine controversy

Aaron Rodgers has apologised to his rumoured ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley and his loved ones for how his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine affected them too.



Multiple outlets reported last week that the Big Little Lies actress and the NFL quarterback had parted ways and called off their engagement. They have yet to confirm the reports but Shailene was recently spotted without her engagement ring.



During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Aaron admitted he didn't realise how his anti-vaccine position would affect his loved ones.



"One thing that I am sad about and definitely apologetic is I didn't realise in the midst of the Covid conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people," he said, reports Us Weekly. "I didn't realise the kind of shrapnel that was being flaked off of what I felt like were the bullets coming at me because I was too locked in on me and defending myself and trying to get a message out.



"I am very sorry to those people, Shai and my loved ones... I didn't realise the kind of shrapnel they'd be taking... Understanding kind of the entire gravity of the situation I was thrust into and decided to speak on multiple times had an effect on a lot of people. To those people, I just say, 'I'm sorry.'"



The sportsman courted controversy last year when he was accused of lying to the press about his vaccination status, which he later denied. The Divergent actress came to his defence on social media when reports claimed he was breaking quarantine policy after testing positive for the virus.



"Literally, y'all need to calm the f**k down," she wrote beside a photo of the man people claimed was Aaron out in Los Angeles. "This is straight up HILARIOUS... I know Aaron's body very well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger."



Earlier this week, Aaron expressed his gratitude towards Shailene on Instagram, writing, "I love you and am grateful for you."



The former couple was engaged for a year before the split.