Jamie Lee Curtis wraps filming Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis has finished filming the final instalment in the new Halloween trilogy.



The 63-year-old bid farewell to Laurie Strode, the character she first played in 1978's Halloween, as she wrapped filming her scenes for Halloween Ends, the concluding chapter in David Gordon Green's sequel trilogy, on Tuesday.



"A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies," she wrote on Instagram beside behind-the-scenes snaps. "I've made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy. It's all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie."



The Knives Out star went on to thank the creative teams behind the trilogy and her co-stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney, who portrays masked serial killer Michael Myers.



"Here are a few images that will remind me of the wonderful time we all had. I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can't wait for the fans to see the movie," she concluded the post.



The actress also shared a video of her walking past a sign which reads, "Leaving Haddonfield City Limits", referring to the franchise's fictional city. In the caption, she wrote, "IT'S A WRAP! It was a KILLER END! @halloweenmovie."



After making her feature film debut as Laurie Strode in 1978, Curtis reprised the character three times until 2002. After a 16-year hiatus, she returned as Laurie in 2018's Halloween and its 2021 follow-up Halloween Kills.



Halloween Ends is due to be released in October.