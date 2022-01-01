Prince Harry launches libel claim against newspaper publisher

Prince Harry has launched legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, lawyers acting on behalf of the Duke of Sussex filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

"I can confirm the Duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited,” a spokesperson commented.

No further details of the case were shared, with it not yet known if the action relates to a specific article or newspaper. ANL also owns The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

Back in October 2019, Harry’s wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, launched a lawsuit against ANL over the publication of extracts of a handwritten letter she had sent her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., the previous year.

In February 2021, a judge ruled that ANL's Mail on Sunday had invaded the Duchess's privacy by publishing the letter and she won her claim for "misuse of private information and copyright infringement" in May 2021.

The case went to appeal, but the judges upheld the original ruling and rejected the publisher's bid for a trial last December.