Leonardo DiCaprio invests in sustainable Champagne company

Leonardo DiCaprio has invested in a "sustainable and organic" Champagne company.

The Oscar-winning actor announced on Wednesday that he was backing the Telmont Champagne house, which is located in Damery, France.

Environmental advocate Leonardo explained that he was impressed by the company's commitment to protecting the land and its biodiversity, as well as the quality of the wine.

"Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100 per cent organic champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years," he commented. "From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100 per cent renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor."

In addition to renouncing the use of herbicides, pesticides and chemical fertilisers, the team at Champagne Telmont are also committed to minimising their carbon footprint and have ditched gift packaging and only use classic green Champagne bottles made from 85 per cent recycled glass.

"I am delighted to welcome Leonardo DiCaprio to our beautiful House. He carries, with its own aura, a commitment, and values at the service of sustainable and responsible development," added Eric Vallat, chief executive officer of Rémy Cointreau. "These values, which are also ours, are perfectly reflected in our attachment to the terroir and in our ambitions. The House of Telmont can rely on the know-how of its teams, the support of the Rémy Cointreau Group and now the strong commitment of our new partner."