Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor back together following 2017 separation

Ben Stiller has reconciled with his wife Christine Taylor following their separation in 2017.



The Zoolander actor revealed in an interview with Esquire magazine that he moved back into the family home at the start of the pandemic in 2020 so he was able to see their two children Ella, 19, and Quinlan, 16, during the first lockdowns. His relationship with Taylor eventually "evolved" and they decided to give their marriage another go.



"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," he shared. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that. It's been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic."



The Night at the Museum actor then went on to give an extended metaphor about what it takes to make a marriage work.



"A few years ago, I realized I don't like horseback riding," he began. "If there's an opportunity to go horseback riding, I'm probably not going to do it. Now, I like horses! I think they're beautiful. I like petting them. I like watching people ride horses, I like watching my kids ride horses. I just don't really love riding horses. And once you know that, it just saves a lot of energy.



"So, yeah, I think we have a respect for the ways that we're similar and the ways we're different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you're not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. 'This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn't work for me.' If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying 'I don't like doing that thing' is not me saying 'I don't like you.'"



Stiller, 56, and his frequent co-star Taylor, 50, originally announced their separation in a joint statement to People in May 2017, 17 years after they got married in Hawaii.