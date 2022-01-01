Jennifer Lawrence welcomes first child

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly given birth to her first child.



According to public records obtained by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress and her husband Cooke Maroney recently welcomed their first child in Los Angeles County. Exact details, such as the date she gave birth and the sex of the baby, are currently unknown.



The 31-year-old sparked speculation she was pregnant when she was photographed out and about in New York with the art gallery director in the summer, and they confirmed the news in September last year.



The Hunger Games star returned to the limelight in December after a three-year hiatus to promote the film Don't Look Up. During the press tour, she told Vanity Fair that she intends to keep details about her pregnancy and child private as much as possible.



"If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, 'Oh, my God, you're expecting a baby,' I wouldn't be like, 'God, I can't talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!'" she said. "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can."



Lawrence explained that she never wants the public to feel "welcome" into her child's life, noting that starts with not including details about her pregnancy in press interviews.



The actress married Maroney at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island in October 2019.