Halyna Hutchins' husband 'so angry' Alec Baldwin won't take responsibility for Rust shooting

Halyna Hutchins' widower felt "so angry" watching Alec Baldwin fail to take any responsibility for his wife's death in a TV interview last year.

In October, the prop gun Baldwin was holding during a rehearsal for Rust accidentally fired, injuring director Joel Souza and the cinematographer, who later passed away in hospital.

Baldwin emotionally discussed the incident with ABC News in December and insisted he didn't pull the trigger on the gun and wasn't responsible for the tragedy.

Matt Hutchins admitted on TODAY that seeing Baldwin act like "the victim" in the interview enraged him.

"Watching him I just felt so angry. I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her," he said during the interview, which airs on Thursday. "Almost sounds like he was the victim."

Hutchins told interviewer Hoda Kotb that it frustrated him how the actor shifted blame onto others, including his late wife, by claiming that she asked him to point the prop gun off-camera and toward her arm just before it fired.

"And hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it," Hutchins continued. "I just feel - are we really supposed to feel bad about you, Mr Baldwin?"

Hutchins, who shared a nine-year-old son with the cinematographer, believes the 30 Rock star and "multiple responsible parties" are to blame for his wife's death.

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," he stated. "But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practised and there's multiple responsible parties."

Last week, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and many other defendants claiming her death was the result of reckless and negligent behaviour and cost-cutting measures on set. In response, a lawyer representing Baldwin and other producers issued a statement insisting, "Any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident and no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.