Priyanka Chopra addresses 'very awkward' encounter with Rosie O'Donnell

Priyanka Chopra has called out Rosie O'Donnell for not apologising to her directly over their "very awkward" encounter.

On Monday, the TV personality took to TikTok to share how she approached the Quantico actress and her husband Nick Jonas at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, and assumed Priyanka was the daughter of author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra.

Rosie later returned to the platform to issue an apology to the 39-year-old over the embarrassing incident, but on Wednesday, Priyanka posted a statement on her Instagram Stories indicating that she would have preferred the comedian to reach out to her personally.

"Hi everyone. Some thoughts. I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to Google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly," she wrote, referring to the way in which Rosie had described her as "Nick's wife" and "someone Chopra" in her original TikTok. "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not to be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife', especially in a sincere apology. If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

Priyanka went on to insist Chopra is a very common name in her home nation of India.

"As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith (sic)," the new mother concluded.

Priyanka's father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013.