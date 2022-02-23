Robert Pattinson 'terrified' to see reaction to The Batman

Robert Pattinson is "terrified" about how audiences will react to 'The Batman'.

The 35-year-old actor makes his debut as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves' movie and explained that the reality of playing the legendary superhero has dawned on him ahead of the film's release.

Speaking at the UK Premiere of 'The Batman' in London on Wednesday (23.02.22), Robert said: "It's just starting to feel a little bit real. I'm terrified. This is the first time we've got a non friends and family audience seeing it. "

Pattinson joked that he would spend hours trawling through social media to see what fans think about the blockbuster.

He explained: "I'm going to be spending a long night on Twitter. A long, terrifying night."

The 'Twilight' star confessed that he is glad to have taken on the iconic role as a more experienced actor as he doesn't think he could have coped with the pressure when he was younger.

Asked if Batman is the biggest role of his life, Robert said: "Yeah. I'm glad that I'm older as when I was younger I don't think I would be able to handle the pressure of it but now it has just been fun and a really incredible ride."

Robert also discussed the process of wearing Batman's iconic costume and explained how felt "tougher" as soon as he tried it on for the first time.

He explained: "You first put it on and it's so well-designed. I tried the suit on piece-by-piece over about a month and when the final thing was there you just immediately want to start punching the mirror.

"You feel 100 times tougher."