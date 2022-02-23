Zoe Kravitz thrilled to work with Robert Pattinson on The Batman

Zoe Kravitz was delighted to work with Robert Pattinson on 'The Batman'.

The 33-year-old star plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the new superhero movie and gushed about collaborating with Robert – who plays the titular role in the flick.

Speaking at the UK Premiere of 'The Batman' in London on Wednesday (23.02.22), Zoe said: "He's such a kind person and such an amazing actor. I think he makes such brave and bold choices.

"He's also just a fun human being and it's hard to find that combination of somebody who is so light and funny and also so good at what they do."

Zoe admits that she has been impressed by Matt's work on the movie and she feels that the director has fulfilled his vision for the legendary superhero.

She said: "I'm always going to be hard on myself but in terms of watching the film, Matt really accomplished exactly what he set out to do and that's very rare to see. I'm really impressed by Matt's work."

The 'Big Little Lies' star did confess that she was disappointed not to get the chance to ride in the Batmobile.

Zoe explained: "I had no scenes in the Batmobile, so hopefully next time."

Despite this, the 'Fantastic Beasts' star admits that it was surreal to be working on a Batman movie.

Zoe said: "Every time I saw Rob and anything with the word 'Gotham' on anything, you've got to pinch yourself. It's a dream come true."

The actress felt that taking on the role of Catwoman was appropriate as she has always "identified" with felines in real life.

She said: "I've always identified with cats. I am a dog person because they're easier to deal with but I am a cat myself in terms of my personality."