Thieves steal $200,000 worth of props from The Crown set

Thieves have stolen more than 350 antique items worth $200,000 (£150,000) from the set of Netflix drama The Crown.

According to Variety, the theft recently occurred in a lorry park in Mexborough in Yorkshire, England, while the production was filming nearby. The heist is not expected to affect production on the upcoming series, and Netflix officials hope to retrieve the stolen goods.

"We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a spokesperson for Netflix told the publication. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

To help recover the items, members of the production gave a description of some of their props to the weekly publication Antiques Trade Gazette in case the thieves tried to sell them. The list includes a replica of an 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg, 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra, a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock, a 10-piece silver dressing table, and St Louis Crystal glassware and decanters.

The Crown's set decorator Alison Harvey told the Gazette that the stolen goods are "valuable" to the film and TV industry but would have "limited value" on the market.

"The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale," she explained. "However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry."

The fifth season of The Crown, starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, is due to be released in November.