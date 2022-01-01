Neve Campbell 'approached' for Scream 6

Neve Campbell has been "approached" for 'Scream 6'.



The 48-year-old actress reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in the fifth film in the blockbuster slasher franchise, reuniting with Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley).



And Neve has revealed a draft of the script for another instalment is "coming soon".



Speaking at the Mad Monster Party horror convention in California, Neve said: "They have approached me.



"There's no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told.



"Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what's going on."



However, the 'Wild Things' actress insisted she will need to see the story before she decides whether to return.



She added: "You know, we'll see. I'll read the script and see how I feel."



The original 1996 'Scream' film was a huge success - bringing in over $173 million at the worldwide box office.



Neve recently admitted she knew the franchise was in good hands with 'Ready Or Not' filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.



She explained: "So I had been genuinely worried about making one without him because you have all those questions in your mind, like, 'Can anybody else accomplish what he accomplished and make a film that's at the level he was capable of?'



"I got a letter from Matt and Tyler, the new directors. They had expressed the fact that they had become directors because of Wes Craven, and that they made their really fantastic movie 'Ready Or Not' because of the 'Scream' films.



"I had seen that film before I knew they were involved in this and I thought it was a great movie. So, when I realised it was them I went, 'Oh, I think they could do this!'"