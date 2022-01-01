Amanda Bynes files to end conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her conservatorship.

According to editors at PageSix, the Easy A actress and her attorney, David A. Esquibias, filed a motion last week to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2013.

"Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship," Esquibias told People. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary."

The lawyer also indicated he has been working to terminate the agreement for some time and that Bynes's parents are supportive.

The former child star was originally placed under conservatorship due to a declining mental state that a judge decided would impact her ability to navigate her personal and medical affairs.

The petition to end the conservatorship is set for a hearing on 22 March.