Bill Paxton's family reaches settlement with anaesthesia company

Bill Paxton's family has settled with bosses at an anaesthesia firm over the late actor's death.

The Big Love star passed away in February 2017 at the age of 61 after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

According to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Paxton's family reached a partial settlement with executives at General Anesthesia Specialists Partnership for $1 million (£750,000) last Wednesday.

Lawyers for the firm and Dr Moody Makar, who served as the anaesthesiologist for Paxton's operation, asked for approval of the deal and are seeking allegations of wrongful death to be dismissed.

They claim they have settled any liability to "reasonably compensate plaintiffs and avoid exposing (the) defendant to an expensive and time-consuming litigation".

Representatives for Paxton's family have not yet commented on the update.

Other defendants in the lawsuit include bosses at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the doctor who worked on Paxton. The case is set to resume on 19 September.