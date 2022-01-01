AnnaLynne McCord responds to backlash over 'Dear Putin' poem

AnnaLynne McCord has responded to backlash over her bizarre poem about the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the 90210 actress responded to the news that Russia had invaded Ukraine by posting a video titled "Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin..." on Twitter.

In the two-minute clip, AnnaLynne recited a poem she seemingly wrote in which she shares how the politician could have been a different person if she was his mother.

The poem was widely criticised online, and in an interview with BuzzFeed News, McCord explained that she was inspired to write the verses after "waking up in anguish" over "the children of the war".

As someone harbouring early life trauma, McCord went on to describe how she wanted to draw attention to "children who grow into adults and become people who do historically horrifying things".

"I know how I could easily have moved in the direction of becoming a dictator myself," she continued. "If certain circumstances of my life were different, were I a little less bent toward healing and more toward vindication, I could have been a darkly powerful person."

McCord's poem has since been criticised for implying that a man's actions are actually his mother's fault for not loving him enough and for assuming that the 34-year-old would have been able to prevent this situation.