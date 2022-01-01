Heidi Montag touts benefits of raw liver diet

Heidi Montag has championed the health benefits of eating raw liver.



In a since-deleted Instagram video, The Hills star filmed herself biting a piece of an uncooked animal organ.



"There are so many benefits to eating liver, animal organs, raw liver," she said in the clip. "You get used to it."



The post was captioned, "#raw #carnivore #carnivorediet #healthy #health" and tagged @carnivoremd2.0 (Dr. Paul Saladino) - who promotes a carnivore-based diet.



While Heidi, 35, turned comments off the post, users can find commentary about it on Twitter.



"Just witnessed Heidi Montag take a bite out of a raw liver like it was a cheeseburger. Don't wanna talk about it," one user wrote.