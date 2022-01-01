Aisha Tyler calls out tabloid for mistaking her for Sasha Obama

Aisha Tyler has called out a U.K. tabloid for mistaking her for Sasha Obama.

On Monday, the Friends actress took to Twitter to post a screenshot of a photo published on MailOnline that labelled her as the 20-year-old daughter of former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

"I VERY much appreciate you mistaking me for the lovely 20-year-old Sasha Obama," she wrote in the caption. "I'll assume that was due to my buoyant, youthful appearance & not just messy journalism."

Despite the error, Aisha went on to note that she enjoyed bumping into Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z while they were having dinner at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Regardless, it was fantastic to see the legendary @Beyonce & Jay-Z at dinner. They were dazzling and gracious (especially to my friend @JarettSays, just out of frame) & the meal at #motherwolfla was truly spectacular. Can't wait to go back!" the 51-year-old added.