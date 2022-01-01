Maksim Chmerkovskiy making plans to leave Ukraine following arrest

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is looking to leave Ukraine after a brief arrest.

The Dancing with the Stars professional has been sharing regular updates about the state of his home nation since Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of the nation on 24 February.

On Monday, Maksim uploaded a video to Instagram in which he revealed that he had been arrested and was trying to make "my way out" of Kyiv.

"The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise. That was probably the least traumatising moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check."

The star didn't detail the reason for his arrest. However, he described the incident as a "reality check" and insisted that his fans shouldn't worry if he "disappears for a while".

"I'm going to try and make my way out. I'm going to start making my way towards the border. I have options. Just a little nervous but I think it's going to be alright. I know it's going to be O.K.," the 42-year-old added.