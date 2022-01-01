Morena Baccarin opens up about failed Avengers audition

Morena Baccarin unsuccessfully auditioned for the role of Maria Hill in The Avengers.



During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, the Deadpool star revealed that she auditioned for the 2012 superhero movie. She tested for the role of S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and Nick Fury's right-hand woman against How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders, who eventually got the part.



"I love that (director Joss Whedon) brought me in for it," she said. "I was there with Cobie, we tested against each other and I was like, 'She's going to get this part, I can see it.'"



Baccarin explained she couldn't get into the mindset of the character.



"(Joss) kept telling me she was like Sigourney Weaver in Alien, that she had this kind of hard edge to her, and I was like 'I don't understand.' I couldn't see it on the page, I couldn't do it," she shared.



Since the audition, Baccarin has appeared in Deadpool, Gotham, A Series of Unfortunate Events, and The Twilight Zone, among others.