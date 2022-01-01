Colton Underwood engaged

Reality star Colton Underwood is engaged to marry political strategist Jordan C. Brown.



The Bachelor star announced his engagement on social media on Monday, and told People in an interview that the proposal took place during a weekend getaway in Big Sur, California after his birthday in late January.



"After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature," he explained. "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.



"I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."



Colton came out as gay in April 2021 and later released a Netflix documentary called Coming Out Colton. He began dating Jordan in the summer and the couple became Instagram official in December when Colton celebrated Jordan's birthday publicly on Instagram.



The 30-year-old told People in December, "I wasn't really pursuing dating at first. But since then I found somebody and I am very much in love."