Bob Odenkirk jokes about 'lonely' process of writing memoir

Bob Odenkirk has joked about the "lonely" process of writing a memoir.

The Breaking Bad actor made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night to promote his new autobiography, Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama.

During the chat, Bob explained how writing about his life was very different to coming up with ideas for comedy shows.

"I've written comedy most of my career. It was so hard, Stephen, it's lonely. It's you and your life and your memories and your thoughts. And honestly, with all of the distractions and social media, I couldn't focus," he commented.

Bob then introduced a clip that showed him yelling at a team of ghostwriters in a cabin located in the woods, and demanding to know why they hadn't made his life story more exciting.

"This is an actor's memoir. Dumb it down!" the 59-year-old jokingly fired.

Elsewhere in the chat, Bob discussed how he suffered a heart attack while filming the sixth season of Better Call Saul in New Mexico last year, and how the medical event has changed his outlook on life.

"For the rest of my life, I'll be thinking about the warmth that was sent my way when I went through that," he noted.

Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama is now available to purchase.