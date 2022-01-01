Sarah Jessica Parker launches new book publishing imprint

Sarah Jessica Parker has launched a new book publishing imprint.

The Sex and the City actress has partnered with independent publisher Zando to launch her imprint, SJP Lit, and as part of the deal, she will publish four to six books over three years.

"It is with tremendous pride and delight that I announce the launch of my new imprint, SJP Lit," Parker said in a statement, reports Deadline. "I'm thrilled to be back in the business of books, in partnership once again with the great Molly Stern and the brilliant team she's built at Zando.

"I make no secret of my devotion to books, the necessary role they play in my life and my endless admiration for authors and storytellers. So it's simply a dream come true to have the opportunity to participate again in the discovery and support of extraordinary new voices. I feel especially fortunate to take part in the process of helping readers uncover their new favourite books and authors, a task I don't take lightly and will tend to fiercely."?

The partnership serves as a reunion between the 56-year-old and publishing executive Stern, who was a boss at Penguin Random House's Crown Publishing Group when the actress launched her SJP For Hogarth imprint in 2016. Stern founded Zando in 2020.

According to Zando, Parker will use her "far-reaching celebrity to connect both emerging and established authors with new and eager readers" and be "heavily involved in the publishing process, from selection and acquisition to cover design and the book's release into the marketplace." She will also help promote all the books released via SJP Lit.