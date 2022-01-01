Kate McKinnon fascinated by Australia's 'bin chicken'

Kate McKinnon was fascinated to learn of "bin chicken" during a recent visit to Australia.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the Saturday Night Live actress discussed how she travelled Down Under to film Joe vs. Carole, a drama series about the feud between Tiger King star Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

But rather than seeing the sites when she first arrived, Kate became obsessed with a long-legged bird known as ibis.

"My first day (in Australia) I was walking on the street, and I saw what I thought was the most beautiful bird I've ever seen in my life," she shared of the white bird that has a "long, elegant beak".

"And I was like, 'What is this majestic heron just loose in the street? My God, I've been blessed here - this is a sight!' And I asked some guy that I ran into, I was like, 'What is this gorgeous bird?' And he was like, 'Oh, that's a bin chicken.'"

Kate later discovered that ibises are called a "bin chicken" because they scavenge for garbage out of rubbish bins.

"(Ibises are) their pigeons, and they have about eight songs about how much they hate them," the 38-year-old smiled.