Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrives in Poland after fleeing Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has arrived in Poland following a "traumatising" journey from Ukraine.

The Dancing with the Stars professional has been sharing regular updates about the state of his home country since Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of the nation on 24 February.

On Tuesday, Maksim uploaded a series of videos to his Instagram Stories and revealed he was heading to Poland via train and foot.

"I'm in Poland," he wrote, adding Ukrainian and Polish flag emojis. "Thirty-one hours no sleep, 1.5 hours to arrival. I absolutely have to say this: POLISH PEOPLE ARE AMAZING!!!!!!! Thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart and soul."

On Monday, Maksim shared that he realised he needed to leave Kyiv after he was briefly arrested.

"The streets are crazy. At one point I got arrested but again all good, promise. That was probably the least traumatising moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check," the father-of-one added.