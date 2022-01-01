Hulk Hogan announces divorce from Jennifer McDaniel

Hulk Hogan has revealed that he divorced his wife Jennifer McDaniel in October.



The retired wrestler, real name Terry Bollea, announced the divorce on social media earlier this week to clear up any confusion about his recent posts, which show him in a new relationship with yoga instructor Sky Daily.



"I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew," the 68-year-old wrote. "The Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky."



According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hogan filed for divorce in October and McDaniel signed the papers on the same day.



The agreement required Hogan to buy his ex-wife a car within 45 days of the papers being signed, while he got to keep the vehicle they shared during their marriage.



In regards to property, McDaniel was given the home they bought together in Palm Isle, Florida, while Hogan held onto his mansion in Clearwater, Florida.



The documents reportedly show that Hogan paid McDaniel a one-time lump sum, but the amount was not disclosed.



The two also signed a non-disparagement clause, which means they can't speak publicly about the relationship without the other approving of it first.



Hogan and McDaniel married in 2010. He was previously married to his first wife Linda, the mother of his two adult children, between 1983 and 2009.