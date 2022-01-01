Benedict Cumberbatch addresses Russia-Ukraine conflict during Walk of Fame speech

Benedict Cumberbatch used the unveiling ceremony of his Hollywood Walk of Fame star to honour his late sister and call attention to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The Power of the Dog actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.



In an unveiling speech, Cumberbatch dedicated the star to his late sister Tracy Peacock, who died of cancer in late 2021.



"She would have loved this. She was unbelievably loyal, supportive, and she would have loved the glitz and the oddness and the glamour. She would have just been laughing nonstop all the way through, and probably crying," he said, reports Variety.



"I hope somewhere up there, where the real stars shine, you're looking down on this moment now. I'm sure you are. We miss you so much. You remain such a good and wonderful person to have had in our lives."



He also used the moment to speak about the crisis in Ukraine.



"I can't speak today at this amazing moment in my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what's happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity," he stated.



He encouraged those listening to "support human rights organisations" and to "pressure your politicians, your bank, your industries to recognise anything that you can do to help."