Ryan Reynolds feels fortunate to be able to give big donation to Ukrainian refugees

Ryan Reynolds feels lucky that he's able to give a sizeable donation to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees.



The Deadpool star and his wife announced over the weekend that they have partnered with the nonprofit organisation USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to match up to $1 million (£720,000) in donations to help Ukrainians fleeing their country following Russia's invasion.



Speaking about the initiative on Monday, Reynolds told Extra TV, "We felt like it was the right thing to do and help bring others into that conversation.



"It's been incredible. We are lucky enough and fortunate enough that we can do it, and also, I cannot imagine what it is like to have to leave your home and I can't imagine what it is like to leave your home in an hour's notice."



In his original Instagram post, the actor wrote, "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support."



According to the UN Refugee Agency, there were 520,000 refugees from Ukraine in neighbouring countries as of 1 March.