Joey King engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet

Joey King has revealed she got engaged to her boyfriend Steven Piet last month.



The Kissing Booth actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday night that the producer/director popped the question on 2 February.



"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," she began the caption. "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you. The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."



The 22-year-old shared professional engagement photos as well as a close-up snap of her ring and images from the day of the proposal, in which they are wrapped up in warm coats and hats.



In the comments, AnnaSophia Robb wrote, "FAVORITE COUPLE!!!Game nights forever!!!! Congratulations love birds!!!", Lana Condor commented, "AHHHHHHH!!!! CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL!!!!! IM SCREAMING," and Bella Thorne posted, "Awww omgggg congrats u beautiful girl."



Joey also received congratulatory messages from the likes of Josh Gad, Molly Ringwald, Vanessa Hudgens, Yara Shahidi, Elle Fanning, Kiernan Shipka, and Anna Camp.



The actress met Steven while making the 2019 drama series The Act, in which she played Gypsy Rose Blanchard and he served as a producer and director.