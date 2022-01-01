Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg expecting second child

Michael Sheen's girlfriend Anna Lundberg is pregnant with their second child.



The Welsh actor announced that his Swedish partner was expecting another baby by sharing a close-up photo of three set of hands - his, Anna's and their daughter's - resting on her bump.



In the Twitter caption on Tuesday, he wrote, ".....it appears there may be another on the way! #AngelDelight."



Anna shared the same photo on her Twitter account and posted, "In these dark times, here's our little bit of light to share. #BabyNr2 #StillNotTheAntichrist."



The 53-year-old made two announcements in his Twitter thread on Tuesday. In the first message, he seemingly hinted that he'd finishing filming season two of Good Omens, in which he plays angel Aziraphale, by sharing a snap of the character's coat hanging up in what looks like a trailer.



"At times like this we need all the angels we can get. Sadly it's time for this one to hang up his coat. However....#GoodOmens2," he wrote, before following up the tweet with the baby announcement. He also responded to many of his followers to individually thank them for their congratulatory messages.



Michael and Anna are already parents to a two-year-old daughter named Lyra.



The actor also shares a daughter named Lily, 23, with his ex-girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.