Larry David documentary pulled hours before premiere

HBO bosses have postponed the release of Larry David's documentary.



While The Larry David Story was due to premiere on Tuesday, representatives took to Twitter earlier in the day to reveal that the debut "is being postponed".



"Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info," they continued.



According to a report in the New York Post, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star has plans to turn the project into a live stage show.



Referring to the amount of pull David has with the company, the insider said, "He's done so much for them."



However, they cautioned that the 74-year-old has been known to go back and forth on plans.



The Larry David Story was originally advertised as "a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today".



While an HBO synopsis promised the documentary would look back at the highlights of David's career.



"In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success - and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm - David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood," a summary stated.