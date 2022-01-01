Dolph Lundgren: The Expendables 4 will be the biggest movie yet

Dolph Lundgren says 'The Expendables 4' will be the biggest movie in the franchise yet.

The 64-year-old star is reprising his role as Gunner Jensen in the new installment of the action franchise and says the budget for the new movie will be bigger than any of its predecessors.

Dolph told PopCulture: "Well, it's definitely bigger. I mean, the budget is probably at least twice what the last one was, I think."

The 'Rocky IV' star believes that 'The Expendables' differs from other series as it is an "old school" approach to the action genre.

He said: "It's a special franchise, because a lot of these action franchises today are based on superheroes, and they're for young viewers. So there's no blood. Nobody gets killed. People get banished to another universe.

"But 'Expendables' is old school. Unfortunately, people get blown up, and shot, and there's real fights and real stunts."

Dolph also explained how audiences will embrace the "new blood" in the latest project, with 50 Cent, Megan Fox and Andy Garcia all cast in undisclosed roles.

He said: "You know, Megan Fox is in it, 50 Cent is in it. Him and I actually have a lot of scenes together. Andy Garcia.

"There's some new blood, and I think a certain excitement to it, testosterone-driven excitement that, hopefully, people will want to see."

The franchise features fellow action legends Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham and Dolph believes the all-star cast is what makes the franchise so unique.

He said: "It is special because you have all of these different personalities on set.

"Usually, in a big movie, you may have three or four leads. Even in 'Aquaman', you got four, maybe, main characters, but here you have half a dozen, or almost 10.

"In some of them, there's been 10 people... Anywhere you turn, there's somebody famous. So it's exciting, as an actor."