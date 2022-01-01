Jason Momoa insists he and Lisa Bonet are 'still family' amid reconciliation rumours

Jason Momoa has insisted he and his estranged wife Lisa Bonet are "still family" amid rumours of a reconciliation.



The Game of Thrones star and The Cosby Show actress announced their separation after 16 years together in January, but it was recently rumoured that they have reconciled.



Momoa attended the premiere of The Batman in New York on Tuesday with their children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, to represent the family and show his support for Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz, who stars in the film.



"We're just so proud," he said of Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with Lenny Kravitz. "Lisa couldn't be here so we're representing, me and the babies. We're very excited to just be here... It's still family, you know?"



The Aquaman actor didn't comment directly on the reconciliation speculation.



The 42-year-old previously revealed he was attending the premiere when he posted a photo of himself with Kravitz's boyfriend, Channing Tatum, on Instagram.



"SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere. i’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz," he wrote in the caption.



Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the movie, was joined on the red carpet by her co-stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Paul Dano. Director Matt Reeves was noticeably absent from the event, and explained to the audience in a video message that he had contracted Covid-19 and was self-isolating.