Darren Criss pens heartbreaking tribute to late brother Charles

Darren Criss has shared an emotional tribute following the death of his brother Charles Criss.

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a three-page statement in which he revealed his older sibling had died by suicide last month.

Referring to his brother as "Chuck" throughout the message, Darren noted that the 36-year-old was a "good man with a good heart".

"It breaks my heart beyond measure to say that my beloved brother Charles has left us. Obviously, this is a colossal shock. His loss leaves behind a debilitating fracture in the lives of his mother, his brother, his three small children, and their respective mothers," he wrote. "I have spent what feels like a small eternity trying to wrap my head around it, something I suspect I'll be attempting to do for the rest of my life. But in the short time that I've had to process everything, I've managed to put some words together that may help with some of the questions you have. And though it's with the heaviest sadness I've ever felt to have to write this, it does give me peace to know I'm putting it out there."

Darren explained that the circumstances surrounding Charles's death were an "extraordinarily sensitive and private matter," but he ultimately decided to upload his post in order to combat any confusion. He also advised anyone struggling with mental health issues such as depression to reach out to professionals for support.

"While it was a lapse in Chuck's mental wellness that took him, it is simply not something that can define who he was. All of the wonderful, inspiring positive things about his life far outshine the circumstance by which it came to an end," the 35-year-old continued. "Chuck Criss was vibrant, special, worldly, hilarious, insightful, gifted, intelligent, celebrated and adored."

Following the sad news, celebrities such as Lea Michele, January Jones, Alison Brie, Mandy Moore, and Kevin McHale expressed their condolences to Darren and his family.