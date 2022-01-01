Sydney Sweeney engaged

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly engaged to marry her boyfriend Jonathan Davino.



The Euphoria actress sparked speculation that she was engaged when she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger during an outing in Los Angeles on Monday. Editors at People have since confirmed the news.



The 24-year-old, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit HBO show, has been linked to the 37-year-old restaurateur since 2018, when they were first pictured together. While the couple has been spotted on several occasions, they have kept their relationship private and never publicly commented on it.



During a recent cover interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Sydney opened up about dating people outside of the entertainment industry.



"I don't date people in the spotlight," she explained. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."



When asked to list what qualities she looks for in a boyfriend, The White Lotus star replied, "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."



The actress has yet to comment on the news.