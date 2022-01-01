Serena Williams calls out newspaper for mistakenly using photo of sister Venus in article

Serena Williams called out The New York Times on Wednesday after editors erroneously used a picture of her sister Venus to illustrate their story.

Editors at the newspaper published an article about the tennis star's early-stage venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, and how it had raised an inaugural fund of $111 million (£83 million) to invest in founders with diverse points of view. To accompany the article, a picture of her older sister Venus was used, with the caption, "Serena Williams".

Serena shared a photo of the article on social media and called out the error on Wednesday.

"No matter how far we come, we get reminded that it's not enough. This is why I raised $111M for @serenaventures. To support the founders who are overlooked by engrained systems woefully unaware of their biases. Because even I am overlooked. You can do better, @nytimes," she wrote in the caption.

Representatives for the business section of The New York Times responded on Twitter by apologising directly to Serena and insisting that a correction will be made in Thursday's publication.

"This was our mistake. It was due to an error when selecting photos for the print edition, and it did not appear online. A correction will appear in tomorrow's paper," they tweeted.

The 40-year-old sports star launched Serena Ventures in April 2019. Earlier this week, executives explained that the inaugural fund will "power early-stage startups focused on improving our daily lives through innovative products and services".