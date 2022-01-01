Maksim Chmerkovskiy lands in U.S. following harrowing journey from Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy has landed in the U.S. after fleeing from his native Ukraine.



The Dancing with the Stars professional had been sharing regular updates about the state of his home country since Russian forces led by President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of the nation on 24 February.



Earlier this week, Maksim revealed he had arrived in Poland after heading there via train and foot, and on Wednesday, he boarded a plane to Los Angeles.



Following an emotional reunion with his wife Peta Murgatroyd at the airport, the dancer told reporters that he was pleased to see Ukrainians receiving support from people all over the world.



"The reason why Ukraine is standing right now is because of the Ukrainian people. And the fact that the entire world is helping. Huge shout out to Poland, huge shout out to neighbouring countries," he commented. "The way I was treated through the whole process of leaving into Poland, I've just got to bow down to the Polish people."



Maksim went on to insist politicians around the world need to continue putting pressure on Russian leaders.



"If we don't get involved, this thing is going to go everywhere else. I think that in 2022, following this action, we have to completely rethink the way we do things as a planet," the 42-year-old added. "There can never again be one person who can do something like this ever again. We have to have checks and balances globally, not just one country at a time."