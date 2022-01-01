Rebel Wilson granted permanent residency in the U.S.

Rebel Wilson has officially been granted residency in the United States.

The Australian actress celebrated her 42nd birthday on Wednesday by uploading a photo of her new residency card, also known as a Green Card, to her Instagram Stories.

"Wow. The best birthday present just arrived!" she captioned the snap.

Having a Green Card allows a person to permanently live and work in America.

Though Rebel was born and raised in Sydney, she relocated to America in 2011 to pursue a Hollywood career, and soon landed a memorable role in the hit comedy Bridesmaids.

The Pitch Perfect star's upcoming projects include comedy Senior Year and drama The Almond and the Seahorse.