Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney's superhero suit for The Batman screen tests

Robert Pattinson wore George Clooney's Caped Crusader suit during screen tests for The Batman.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Catwoman actress Zoe Kravitz revealed that the Twilight actor sported the same suit George wore in 1997's Batman & Robin.

"To camera test with someone you know, dressed up as Batman, and you haven't seen them in a while (it was strange). They put him in, I think, George Clooney's suit," she shared. "And then, you sort of catch up. You know, you're like, 'So, how have you been?'"

Zoe went on to explain that Robert wasn't fully kitted out in the costume, and in fact, appeared to be going for "casual Batman".

"Only from the waist up, by the way. He was wearing sweatpants at the bottom!" the Big Little Lies star laughed. "I was so scared that I was just going to be thinking, 'Oh my God, that's Rob dressed as Batman, that's weird!' But he was so wonderful that I totally forgot it was him actually, which is really impressive."

The Batman, also featuring Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell, is set to hit cinemas on 4 March.