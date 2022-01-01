Colin Farrell unimpressed by 'very flat' bottom on his action figure

Colin Farrell isn't impressed by the details on his Penguin action figure.



During a chat on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, host James unveiled the official figurine for the Irish actor's character in the new superhero film, The Batman.



Analysing the figure, Colin commented, "The eyebrows are in the neighbourhood. I look like I'm wearing a sumo thing. The crotch is all wrong. Far too ample."



James then stated, "Look at the a*s on that guy," to which the star replied, "It's very flat, it looks like I've been sitting down for 10 years!"



The TV presenter then pulled out the action figure for fellow guest Patrick Stewart's Captain Picard of Star Trek, and the trio all agreed that the depiction was much more accurate.



Farrell pointed out the "pert" bottom on Stewart's figurine, while Corden smiled, "Look at that, it's a tight peach."