Caitriona Balfe clears up misconceptions about St Patrick's Day

Caitriona Balfe has clarified two common misconceptions about St Patrick's Day.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, host Jimmy asked the Outlander actress how she marked the occasion on 17 March every year growing up in Ireland.

"We would have parades and stuff. We definitely did some of it," she shared.

Caitriona went on to point out some of the differences between celebrations in her homeland and in the U.S.

"First of all, sometimes people call it 'St. Patty's Day'. And I'd like to just say - it's not. It's 'Paddy's' with two 'D's," she explained, noting that the name refers to the Irish spelling of Patrick. "The other thing is, nobody eats corned beef and cabbage back home. Not together, it's not a dish. Maybe back in 1890. Or whenever people came over first."

To conclude, Caitriona joked: "I don't even know what (corned beef) is!"