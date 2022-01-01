Zoe Kravitz 'drank milk from a bowl' to prepare for Catwoman role

Zoe Kravitz went "method" while preparing to play Catwoman in The Batman.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the Big Little Lies actress revealed that she spent hours studying feline behaviour in order to help inform her performance.

As part of the chat, host Jimmy began to list what he would do if he were to take on the part.

"I would study cats," he said, to which Zoe responded: "I did that."

Then, Jimmy suggested he would "drink milk out of a bowl", and the 33-year-old agreed with the idea: "I did that. I did!"

When the presenter queried her further, she simply stated, "Maybe? I'm method, dude!"

Elsewhere in the chat, Zoe revealed that she spent a lot of time watching cat videos and spending time with the animals on set.

"I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight," she explained. "What I was so interested (in) is that fact that you can't read their face at all, which is why I think people are creeped out by them. You can't tell what they're gonna do."

The Batman, also featuring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell, is set to hit cinemas on 4 March.