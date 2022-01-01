Hilary Duff believes 'there's always a possibility' of Lizzie McGuire reboot

Hilary Duff believes "there's always a possibility" of a Lizzie McGuire reboot happening in the future.

The How I Met Your Father star, who originally played Lizzie between 2001 and 2004, reunited with showrunner Terri Minsky in 2019 to create a revival series. However, they experienced creative differences with Disney executives over the adult direction of the show and it was subsequently abandoned in December 2020.

In a new interview with The Cut, the 34-year-old insisted there is enough audience interest in Lizzie for a revival series to get off the ground one day.

"I don't love to talk about this, because the internet seems to explode whenever Lizzie stuff is brought up," she began. "I think there's always a possibility there. And even if she's 40, I don't think people care. It's always going to be somewhat interesting to people to see where she ended up."

Hilary told Cosmopolitan magazine in January about her and Minsky's proposed storyline - they saw Lizzie moving back in with her parents after catching her longtime boyfriend cheating on her.

"In my 34 years, I've realised that everything does happen for a reason," she said as she reflected on the abandoned project. "There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."