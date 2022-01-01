Robert Downey Jr. reunites with Shane Black for Play Dirty

Robert Downey Jr. is reuniting with his Iron Man 3 director Shane Black for the new movie Play Dirty.

The Iron Man actor, his wife Susan Downey and their production company Team Downey have partnered with veteran producer Joel Silver and Amazon Studios to develop film and TV shows based on Donald E. Westlake’s series of Parker crime fiction novels.

The first project will be Play Dirty, in which the Avengers: Endgame star will play Parker, a craftsman and professional thief who approaches his job with a straightforward, no-nonsense work ethic.

Black will direct the film from a screenplay he adapted with Chuck Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi. Silver will produce the project with Team Downey.

Play Dirty will serve as a reunion for Silver, Black, Downey Jr., and Downey as they all worked together on the 2005 film Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Black and Downey Jr. later collaborated on 2013's Iron Man 3.

The Team Downey Instagram account posted the news with the caption, "New stories, old friends."

The Parker novel series, which Westlake wrote under the pseudonym Richard Stark, began in 1962 with The Hunter, and the character featured in a further 23 books.

Some of the novels have been adapted for the screen in the past, including Parker starring Jason Statham in 2013, 1999's Payback with Mel Gibson, and 1973's The Outfit with Robert Duvall.