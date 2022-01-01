Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sued by Samantha Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is being sued for defamation by her half-sister Samantha Markle over her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 57-year-old has filed a lawsuit against the actress-turned-royal in which she claims that Meghan made "false and malicious statements" about her and their father Thomas Markle in her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview, which was broadcast almost a year ago.

In the legal documents, Samantha accuses Meghan of falsely claiming to be "an only child" and lying about when they last saw each other.

"The defamatory implication is that Plaintiff had no relationship whatsoever with her sister Meghan, they were virtual strangers and that Plaintiff has created a lucrative career selling false stories to tabloids and television programs when she knows nothing about Defendant's childhood," the complaint reads, reports Page Six.

Samantha also accuses the former Suits star of selling a false "rags-to-royalty" narrative of her life and misleading the public about Thomas' absence from her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. She states that he "did not refuse to attend the wedding" but was too sick to travel to England after suffering two heart attacks.

She claims that the royal's comments have hurt sales of her 2021 book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1, stopped her from getting work and has caused emotional and mental distress. She is seeking $75,000 (£56,000) in damages as well as court costs and legal fees.

In a statement to TMZ, which broke the story, Meghan's attorney Michael Kump said, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."