Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launch fundraiser for Ukrainian refugees

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched a fundraising initiative to help support Ukrainian refugees.



The Hollywood actors announced in a video on Thursday that they have created a GoFundMe page to support those fleeing Mila's home country of Ukraine following Russia's invasion and will match up to $3 million (£2.3 million) in donations.



"I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991. I have always considered myself an American. A proud American," the actress began the video. "I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."



Ashton then added, "And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."



The Bad Moms star then called Russian President Vladimir Putin's attacks on Ukraine "devastating" and declared, "There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."



In the accompanying caption, the Two and a Half Men star wrote, "While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts."



The couple hopes to raise $30 million (£22.7 million) through the GoFundMe page. The funds will benefit Flexport, which is organising shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova, and Airbnb, which is providing free, short-term housing to refugees.



They have already raised $3.3 million (£2.5 million).