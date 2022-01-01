Julia Fox believes she will 'surpass the Kanye narrative'

Julia Fox is confident her public narrative will eventually "surpass" her brief relationship with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems actress met the Stronger rapper on New Year's Eve and they embarked on a highly publicised romance, which came to an end six weeks later on Valentine's Day.

In an interview with The New York Times, Fox claimed she was the one who initiated the split but described the decision as amicable, and noted that they only spent around 15 days together during their romance due to their busy schedules.

She then insisted that her relationship with "the ultimate stunt queen" has given her career a huge boost and she won't be defined by it forever.

"Look at the big picture," Fox said. "That was amazing for me. The exposure was priceless... But I do think eventually I'll surpass the Kanye narrative. Believe it or not, Kanye's not the most interesting thing that's ever happened to me.

"I tried my best to make it work... I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn't sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

The 32-year-old added that she didn't think they were an exclusive couple but she felt like she was his girlfriend at the time.

"But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend - and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie," she stated.

For her birthday celebration in February, West gifted Fox and a few of her friends Hermès Birkin bags, which costs upwards of $10,000 (£7,500) each. In the interview, she revealed she used it for a few days before putting it back in the box.

"I don't know if you know about owning a Birkin when you're not a rich person, but it's like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever," she shared. "You're checking on the Birkin, making sure it's still there, that it didn't magically grow wings. It's scary to have a Birkin. It's a lot of pressure."

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian was declared legally single amid her divorce from Kanye. She has since removed "West" from her name on her social media accounts. She is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, while Kanye has been linked to model Chaney Jones.