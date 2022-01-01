Jennifer Garner 'proud' to play Ryan Reynolds' mother in The Adam Project

Jennifer Garner was excited to play Ryan Reynolds' mother in their new movie The Adam Project.

In the film, Reynolds portrays Adam Reed - a man who travels back in time to get help from his younger self in order to confront his late father.

Garner takes on the part of Ellie Reed, and while she never expected to play Reynolds' mum onscreen, she got a real kick out of the concept.

"No, I didn't think I would ever play Ryan Reynolds' mom, but you know what, I would be proud to have him as a son," she said in an interview with Extra at the New York City premiere. "This movie, The Adam Project, is just such a killer... Honestly, I cannot think of a movie that a family should sit together and watch more."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garner gushed over getting to reunite with her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo, who portrays Adam's father Louis Reed.

"It was so lovely. It was really comforting to be together again. I don't think either of us realised how much we needed it and how great it would feel. It felt like we were picking up where we left off," the star smiled.

The Adam Project, also featuring Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldana, is set to be released on Netflix on 11 March.